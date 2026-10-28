Help shape the future of theatregoing and win tickets to the WhatsOnStage Awards by taking part in our annual survey

We want to hear from you! As the UK theatre landscape continues to evolve, WhatsOnStage is launching its annual audience survey to better understand how you experience live performance today – and we need your help to chart the course ahead.

Whether you are a seasoned front-row regular or someone who catches a show once a year, your opinions directly influence how we cover the industry, advocate for audiences, and build our community.

This year’s survey dives into some of the biggest topics facing theatregoers right now, including, access and inclusivity, the effects of artificial intelligence on ticket booking, audience behaviour and more.

Taking the survey takes less than 10 minutes, and as a thank-you for sharing your insights, all participants will be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of tickets to the upcoming WhatsOnStage Awards plus drinks vouchers, giving you access and a night celebrating the very best of UK theatre.

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