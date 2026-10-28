Help shape the future of theatregoing and win tickets to the WhatsOnStage Awards by taking part in our annual survey

We want to hear from you! As the UK theatre landscape continues to evolve, WhatsOnStage is launching its annual audience survey to better understand how you experience live performance today – and we need your help to chart the course ahead.
Whether you are a seasoned front-row regular or someone who catches a show once a year, your opinions directly influence how we cover the industry, advocate for audiences, and build our community.
This year’s survey dives into some of the biggest topics facing theatregoers right now, including, access and inclusivity, the effects of artificial intelligence on ticket booking, audience behaviour and more.
Taking the survey takes less than 10 minutes, and as a thank-you for sharing your insights, all participants will be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of tickets to the upcoming WhatsOnStage Awards plus drinks vouchers, giving you access and a night celebrating the very best of UK theatre.
Prize: A pair of tickets to see the 27th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards on 28 February 2026
There is no entry feeandno purchase necessary to enter this competition.
Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
Not available with any other offer or discount.
The competition will run from 4pm on 28 October to 6pm on 2 November
No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
The winner will be randomly chosenand contacted from 5 November 2026
The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
Tickets are non-transferableandmust not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become voidandthe ticket holder will be a trespasserandmay be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre.
All other expenses associated with the prize, such as transport toandfrom the venue, foodanddrink shall be the responsibility of the winnerandnot the Promoter.
By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by thesetermsandconditions.