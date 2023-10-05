Hamilton and Les Misérables extend West End runs

Both productions are now booking through to next autumn

Producer Cameron Mackintosh is taking two of his revolutionary musicals into next autumn.

Both Hamilton and Les Misérables have extended their runs at the Victoria Palace Theatre and the Sondheim Theare respectively.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Mis currently stars Josh Piterman as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.

The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Across the Mall, Hamilton stars Declan Spaine in the title role of Alexander Hamilton, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Dom Hartley-Harris as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Joel Montague as King George III. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Alex Sawyer.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Kerri Norville, Hannah Qureshi, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Maddison Tyson and Brandon Williams.

They are both now booking until 28 September 2024.