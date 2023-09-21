Cast for Hamilton UK and Ireland tour revealed

Casting has been revealed for the first UK and Ireland tour of Hamilton, which opens at the Manchester Palace Theatre in November 2023 with a 15-week season.

The Pulitzer-winning musical about the founding fathers of the USA continues to be a box office smash in the West End, where it is currently booking into 2024 – and will remain playing while the tour progresses.

Following Manchester the production will run at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh from 28 February to 27 April 2024, followed by Bristol Hippodrome (30 April to 22 June 2024), Birmingham Hippodrome (25 June to 31 August 2024), Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin (17 September to 16 November 2024), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (26 November 2024 to 25 January 2025), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (28 January to 15 March 2025), Mayflower, Southampton (18 March to 26 April 2025), Liverpool Empire (6 May to 7 June 2025), Sunderland Empire (17 July to 26 July 2025), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (30 July to 6 September 2025) and Norwich Theatre Royal (17 September to 25 October 2025).

Set to appear will be Shaq Taylor (Beauty and the Beast) as Alexander Hamilton, Sam Oladeinde (Come From Away) as Aaron Burr, Gabriela Benedetti (Cabaret) as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, KM Drew Boateng (The Color Purple) as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Daniel Boys (Nativity!) as King George, Maya Britto (Hamilton in the West End) as Eliza Hamilton, Aisha Jawando (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as Angelica Schuyler, DeAngelo Jones (Hamilton in the West End) as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Billy Nevers (& Juliet) as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Charles Simmons (Hamilton Germany) as George Washington.

They are joined by Simeon Beckett, Taylor Bradshaw, Cletus Chan, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Kyeirah D’marni, Yesy Garcia, Jonathan Hermosa–Lopez, Levi Tyrell Johnson, Honey Joseph, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Richard Logun, Buna McCreery-Njie, Mia Mullarkey, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kiran Patel, Izzy Read, Alice Readie, Harry Robinson, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen, Samantha Shuma, Michael James Stewart, Rhys West, Jack Whitehead and Sian Yeo.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

It features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe.