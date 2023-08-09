Hamilton releases images of 2023 West End cast

History Has Its Eyes on Them!

Brand-new production photos of the West End production of Hamilton have been released.

New cast members began performances at the Victoria Palace Theatre on 19 June, including Declan Spaine (Get Up, Stand Up!) as Alexander Hamilton, Ava Brennan (The Secret Life of Bees) as Angelica Schuyler, Simbi Akande (Mother Goose) as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Dom Hartley-Harris (Rent) as George Washington and Lemuel Knights (42 Balloons) as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton is played by Alex Sawyer.

They joined continuing cast members Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Joel Montague as King George III.

New ensemble members included Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Aimie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Christian Knight, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Hassun Sharif, Hannah Qureshi, Alex Tranter and Maddison Tyson, who joined Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Maya Britto, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Kerri Norville, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Lindsey Tierney and Brandon Williams.

Hamilton, which received a glowing five-star review when it first opened, has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of the first Treasury Secretary and Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton.

The show features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe.

Tickets for the West End production and select tour dates are on sale below.