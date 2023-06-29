Sing-along Hamilton to be released on Disney Plus

Disney will release a sing-along version of Hamilton tomorrow.

According to Disney, “fans can take a shot at the most complicated verses from the musical by following along with the on-screen lyrics as they watch the film.”

The release coincides with the Fourth of July weekend.

The recording features the original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr, Daveed Diggs and more.

The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Miranda. It is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.

The West End production continues to run at the Victoria Palace Theatre and won five WhatsOnStage Awards in 2019. A touring production opens later this year.