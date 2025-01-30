Frantic Assembly announces Lost Atoms tour plans and details

Frantic Assembly has announced the tour dates and creative team for the world premiere of Lost Atoms, written by Anna Jordan and directed by Scott Graham.

This production is a highlight of Frantic Assembly’s 30th anniversary year and will premiere at Curve, Leicester from 22 September to 4 October 2025.

The tour will then continue to Theatre Royal York, Liverpool Playhouse, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre Colchester, The Lowry Salford Quays, Connaught Theatre Worthing, Mayflower Studios Southampton, Bristol Old Vic, and will culminate in a four-week run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 29 January to 28 February 2026.

Lost Atoms explores the story of a relationship, questioning whether it was extraordinary, typical, toxic, or doomed from the start. The narrative delves into the shared pasts of two people and their imagined futures, examining how memory impacts the perception of love and what constitutes a successful relationship.

The creative team includes Andrzej Goulding as set designer, Simisola Majekodunmi as lighting designer, Carolyn Downing as sound designer, Alice McNicholas as costume designer, and Julie Blake as music supervisor.

It is commissioned and produced by Frantic Assembly in co-production with Leicester Curve, Mayflower Southampton, and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

As part of Frantic Assembly’s 30th anniversary celebrations, other projects for 2025 include the return of The House Party by Laura Lomas, co-produced by Headlong and Chichester Festival Theatre, and featuring six Ignition graduates in the cast.

This production will tour from 21 February to 10 May. Additionally, a collaboration with Aurora Orchestra will premiere Carnival, a new staging of Saint-Saëns’ The Carnival of the Animals, at the Southbank Centre on 3 May.

To mark this milestone year, Frantic Assembly will also release an updated third edition of the Frantic Assembly Book of Devising Theatre with new content from Graham and introduce a new devising challenge, “Frantic Mirrors.”

Fundraising efforts will continue into 2025 to support Ignition, Frantic Assembly’s talent development programme for young people aged 16 to 24 from communities with limited access to the arts. Further news on Ignition will be announced soon.