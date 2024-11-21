Frantic Assembly announces 30th anniversary season

See what 2025 has in store for the company

Frantic Assembly has announced its 30th anniversary programme, unveiling a range of new productions, collaborations, and initiatives for 2025.

The anniversary programme includes the world premiere of Lost Atoms, a new play by Anna Jordan (Succession, Killing Eve, Yen), directed by artistic director Scott Graham. The play, which explores themes of memory, love, and relationships, will tour for 17 weeks from September 2025.

A co-production with Curve, MAST Mayflower Southampton and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, the creative team will also include set designer Andzrej Goulding, lighting designer Simisola Majekodunmi, sound designer Carolyn Downing, music supervisor Julie Blake and costume designer Alice McNicholas.

The House Party, Laura Lomas’s contemporary reimagining of Miss Julie, returns for further touring dates in 2025 following its 2024 premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre.

In May 2025, Carnival, a collaboration with Aurora Orchestra, will premiere at the Southbank Centre. Combining Saint-Saëns’s The Carnival of the Animals with Frantic Assembly’s signature movement style, the production includes design, lighting, and text by Kate Wakeling. The second half of the performance introduces Richard Ayres’s Dr Frompou’s Anatomical Study of an Orchestra, an experimental exploration of orchestral sounds.

Efforts to secure funding for Frantic Assembly’s Ignition programme are ongoing. Ignition, a free training initiative for young people aged 16-24, aims to nurture underrepresented talent. Following a shortfall in funding, the company has raised over 50 per cent of the £75,000 needed to run the programme in 2025.

Fundraising continues through the Big Give Christmas Challenge, running from 3 to 10 December 2024, with donations matched by the Julia Rausing Trust.