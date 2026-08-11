Edinburgh Fringe 2026 top picks – day five

One thing we know about Fringe audiences – they are a loyal bunch. Once they build a rapport with a certain creative or composer, they’ll always come back to see their next offering. With that in mind, we’re recommending three shows that see familiar faces back at the fringe.

Come back tomorrow as we continue our series of top shows to see at this year’s festival!

Adam Riches: The Captain

Theatre fans will remember Adam Riches as the guy who played tennis for an hour straight with his hit show (pun intended) Jimmy in 2024. He now brings his trademark style back to the festival for new show The Captain, centred on Captain Matthew Webb – the first man to swim the English Channel. It’s sold so well that you’ll be sorely pressed to get a ticket (so maybe stand in the returns queue and cross your fingers…). Summerhall, various times

One Man Musical

Devised by acclaimed musical comedy duo Flo & Joan and starring new face Edward Easton, this London-transferred hit is a blistering, laugh-out-loud ode to the quirkier aspects of a certain composer/venue owner extraordinaire. It has been a complete smash in both in the capital and Edinburgh and is a must-see for any theatre fan. Pleasance Courtyard, 16:50

Bogwitch

Renowned performance artist Bryony Kimmings (I’m a Phoenix, Bitch) brings her latest highly commended solo show to the Traverse. Combining stand-up, original music, and her signature raw honesty, Kimmings charts her journey of uprooting her life for a remote cottage in a frantic effort to reconnect with nature, beautifully exploring modern eco-anxiety and personal transformation. We gave it a glowing review when it first opened last October. Traverse Theatre, various times

Make sure you check out our guide for oodles more Edinburgh Festivals coverage.