Dylan Mulvaney to join cast of We Aren’t Kids Anymore musical concert in the West End

The piece will be staged at the Savoy Theatre in April

Dylan Mulvaney (F*ghag) is set to join the world premiere cast of Drew Gasparini’s new musical We Aren’t Kids Anymore.

Mulvaney will appear alongside previously announced castmates Sam Tutty and Aimie Atkinson, with two final cast members still to be revealed.

Known for her digital series Days of Girlhood, which has been viewed more than one billion times across all platforms, Mulvaney commented: “I cannot wait to make my West End concert debut with such an inventive show and team. Theatre is my greatest love in life and I’m so happy to be doing what I love in my favorite city.”

The musical, written by composer and songwriter Gasparini, explores the experience of growing up through five perspectives across age, gender, and generation. Originally inspired by his own life, the story will be followed by a second act featuring Gasparini in concert, performing a selection of songs from his career, alongside special guests who are yet to be revealed.

We Aren’t Kids Anymore builds on the success of a workshop held in June 2024, which followed the release of Gasparini’s concept album of the same name. The writer is known for his work on Smash and musicals including The Karate Kid and It’s Kind of a Funny Story.

The creative team includes director Richard Fitch, choreographer Chris Cuming, musical supervisor/director Lauren Hopkinson (who also provides orchestrations and arrangements alongside Gasparini) and casting director Sarah Jane Price.

The We Aren’t Kids Anymore concert plays on Monday 28 April 2025 at the Savoy Theatre in London, with tickets on sale below.