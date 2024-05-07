Dylan Mulvaney to bring solo musical to the Edinburgh Fringe

Exclusive: Woman of the Year and musical theatre star Dylan Mulvaney will bring a solo musical to the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

Mulvaney, who appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and a variety of shows across the US, will present an hour-long show of original musical numbers, titled Faghag.

It is to be directed by Tim Jackson, who recently wowed with his five-star transfer of Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) and will soon bring Something Rotten! to Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Rising to international fame with her TikTok series Days of Girlhood, documenting her transition, Mulvaney’s new show will chart her life to where she is now, reflecting on the highs and lows, as well as experiences like growing up queer in the Catholic church.

Mulvaney has been listed as one of Forbes‘ 30 under 30, and was Attitude‘s Woman of the Year in 2023. She said today: “I am over the moon excited to return back to my theatre roots! Faghag is a campy, queer love letter to my younger self, and my way of taking my story off of social media and onto the stage. I have a deep respect for the solo performance art form, and I can’t think of a more iconic place to premiere it than Edinburgh Fringe.”

The solo musical, which runs at Assembly George Studio from 2 to 25 August at 21.40. It is produced and supported by New York-based company Seaview (who co-produced on shows like Illinoise, Stereophonic and Lempicka) and West End producers Wessex Grove (Vanya, A Little Life, Constellations).

Tickets go on sale later today.