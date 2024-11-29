Sam Tutty and Aimie Atkinson to star in new musical We Aren’t Kids Anymore in concert

Exclusive: Sam Tutty and Aimie Atkinson have been announced as the first cast members for the world premiere of Drew Gasparini’s new musical We Aren’t Kids Anymore.

The musical, written by composer and songwriter Gasparini, explores the experience of growing up through five perspectives across age, gender, and generation. Originally inspired by his own life, the story will be followed by a second act featuring Gasparini in concert, performing a selection of songs from his career, alongside special guests who are yet to be revealed.

We Aren’t Kids Anymore builds on the success of a workshop held in June 2024, which followed the release of Gasparini’s concept album of the same name. The writer is known for his work on Smash and musicals including The Karate Kid and It’s Kind of a Funny Story.

Further casting is yet to be confirmed, with three more performers set to complete the ensemble.

The concert plays on Monday 28 April 2025 at the Savoy Theatre in London. Further details, including additional casting and guest appearances, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets go on sale at 11am today.