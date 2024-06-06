The cast has been announced for the workshop performance of Drew Gasparini’s new musical WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE: A New Kind of Musical – a reflection of us all.

Based on Gasparini’s autobiographical concept album released in 2020, the musical aims to explore themes of self-discovery and the complexities of human life. Gasparini, known for his work on Broadway musicals such as The Karate Kid and Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical, has developed this project to challenge traditional musical theatre norms with a blend of vibrant melodies and introspective lyrics.

The workshop cast includes Roshani Abbey (Hamilton, & Juliet, Gypsy), Johnnie Fiori (Hercules, Hairspray, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Chelsea Halfpenny (Emmerdale, Grantchester, Waitress, 9 to 5 The Musical), Josh St. Clair (City of Angels, Frozen, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), and Archee Aitch Wylie (Portia Coughlan, The Odyssey, Babies).

The production team for the workshop includes Richard Fitch (director), Chris Cuming (movement and choreography), Lauren Hopkinson (musical supervision), and Sarah-Jane Price (casting). The workshop will not feature all songs from the concept album but will present selected songs in a new order with a new narrative – alongside one new song.

Gasparini commented: “I wrote WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE: A New Kind of Musical – a reflection of us all without recognising its significance or its relatability. It felt like a small thing, just for me, to reflect on my own life like musical diary entries. I didn’t realise it would be so universal in so many ways that very few of us, as humans, talk about. Little moments can create big impacts, and that’s what this piece showcases universally.

“What I love (as an audience member) but dread (as the writer) is just how deep into the emotional crevasse we go, with joyous or rock bottom, there is an all-connecting human element. My collaborators Richard Fitch and Chris Cuming have been massively influential on the truly unique approach we are taking in telling this story. I’ve never written a musical that broke so many rules before. And I love that about this piece.”

The workshop will take place at Underbelly Boulevard in Soho, London, on Friday 28 June 2024, at 2pm.