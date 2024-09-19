Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again announces festive London run and more tour dates

The musical comedy Here You Come Again, featuring Dolly Parton’s greatest hits, has announced a limited festive season at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith.

The production, authorised by Dolly Parton, brings together hits like “Jolene”, “9 to 5”, and “I Will Always Love You”. It follows a diehard fan who imagines Dolly helping him through difficult times.

The musical was co-written by Emmy award-winning Bruce Vilanch, director Gabriel Barre, and actor-writer Tricia Paoluccio, who stars as Dolly. Jonathan Harvey provides additional material for the UK run.

Here You Come Again is directed by Gabriel Barre with set and costume design by Paul Wills, choreography by Lizzie Gee, and sound by Tom Marshall. Lighting design is by Tim Deiling, with Richard Pinner as illusion designer, Eugene Gwozdz handling the orchestrations, while the associate director and assistant choreographer is Teenie MacLeod, while Maurice Cambridge is the orchestra manager. Ben Arkell takes on the role of production manager, and Stuart Burt leads the casting.

The musical is produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Leeds Playhouse in association with Jenny King, Patrick Gracey, and Vibecke Dahle. Full casting for the London run will be announced soon.

The show will run from 10 December to 18 January at Riverside Studios before continuing its UK tour in 2025, with new dates including the Grand Opera House in York, Sunderland Empire, and the New Theatre in Wimbledon.