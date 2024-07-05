Disney’s Aladdin to offer young musicians hands-on experience

Disney has announced the return of an initiative to give valuable hands-on experience for young musicians this summer.

Entitled ‘Music Play Day’, up to 70 aspiring performers will have the opportunity to play with the professional orchestra of the UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin. The event is scheduled to take place on 20 August 2024, during the show’s run at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre (14 August to 1 September) and is intended to offer young people an insight into daily working life as a musician.

Members of the orchestra will conduct instrument-specific masterclasses throughout the day which will lead to a performance of the show’s score at the end of the day on the Alhambra stage.

Disney are looking for candidates aged between 12 and 18, who live in the Yorkshire area and have reached Grade 5 or above with their respective instruments.

Nancy Shakerley, Disney Theatrical Group’s education and audience engagement manager commented: “We are excited to hear from young musicians in the Yorkshire area who would like to take part in this event. It’s a great opportunity for any musician who is considering a career in the creative industries. Participants will work with our orchestra, network with other musicians and perform on the Alhambra Stage.”

Previous ‘Music Play Days’ with Disney’s The Lion King were held in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

The closing date for applications (via https://www.aladdinthemusical.co.uk/music-play-day/) is Thursday 11 July at 10am.