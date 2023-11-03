Disney’s Aladdin UK and Ireland tour – first look photos

The musical is currently opening up a whole new world in Edinburgh

Production shots have been released for the first UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin, currently on stage in Edinburgh.

Adapted from Disney’s 1992 animated film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights”, the stage musical was first seen on Broadway in March 2014, while nine subsequent productions have launched around the world. The piece also played over 1200 performances at the Prince Edward Theatre in London’s West End.

It has new music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), Tim Rice (The Lion King, Evita, Aida) and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The cast is led by Yeukayi Ushe (Disney’s The Lion King, A Strange Loop, Kinky Boots and Motown The Musical) as Genie, Gavin Adams – a recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music – as Aladdin and fellow RAM graduate Desmonda Cathabel (Miss Saigon, From Here to Eternity) as Jasmine. Casting for the role of Jasmine in future venues will be announced in due course.

They are joined on stage by Adam Strong (Rock of Ages, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Jafar, Jo Servi (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple) as Sultan, Angelo Paragoso (The Reporter, Miss Saigon) as Iago, Nay-Nay (Once on This Island) as Kassim, Adam Taylor (Cabaret, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Omar, and Nelson Bettencourt (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables) as Babkak.

The company is completed by Hannah Amin, Dammi Aregbeshola, Rico Bakker, Daisy Barnett, Sarah Benbelaid, Erin Gisele Chapman, Tau-En Chien, Zac Frieze, Jared Irving, Juan Jackson, James Lim, Harriet Millier, Luchia Moss, Aaron Elijah Patel, Abbie Platts, Joseph Poulton, Chris Ribz, Olivier Scheers, Kerry Spark, Ricardo Spriggs, Damien Winchester and Niko Wirachman.

The production’s creative team includes scenic designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Natasha Katz, costume designer Gregg Barnes, sound designer Ken Travis, illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira.

The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Ben Clare is the associate director, Kyle Seeley is the dance supervisor, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the US general manager. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

You can watch our exclusive interview with Ushe and Adams here:

Following its run in Edinburgh, the much-loved musical will then tour to Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, Dublin, Milton Keynes, Manchester, Bristol, Bradford, Southampton, Birmingham, Glasgow and Liverpool, with further cities to be announced.

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.