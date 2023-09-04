Meet Aladdin’s two leading men Gavin Adams and Yeukayi Ushe

You ain’t never had a friend like these two – we had a rooftop chat with the new Aladdin and Genie

Exclusive: WhatsOnStage was recently invited to meet the new stars of the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin.

During a rooftop photo shoot in London, we were on hand to chat to Yeukayi Ushe (Disney’s The Lion King, A Strange Loop, Kinky Boots and Motown The Musical), who will star as Genie in the touring production, alongside recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music Gavin Adams, who will take on the titular role.

Find out about the pair’s respective audition processes and feelings about hitting the road in the hit musical in the video below:

Tickets for select dates on the UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin are on sale below.