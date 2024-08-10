Disney announces new stage show plans at D23

It was a bumper evening of new plans at the major event in Anaheim

There was big news out of D23, Disney’s major fan event celebrating all things House of Mouse.

As part of the event, a section of the evening was dedicated to revealing fresh plans for Disney shows on stages.

Alongside trailer releases for Snow White, Moana 2, Mufasa and more, the event confirmed that Hercules will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in June 2025, following the conclusion of Jamie Lloyd’s season of Shakespeare productions at the venue. A medley of performances from the show took place – you can watch a clip below. Further details around casting and tickets will be announced soon.

Getting a preview of Hercules – The Heroic Musical #D23 pic.twitter.com/eUUOJXrBvT — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) August 10, 2024

Furthermore, there was a performance from Samantha Barks, current star of Frozen in the West End, to celebrate Disney’s plans to put a recording of the award-winning show onto Disney Plus next year.

Finally, the event revealed official plans to bring The Greatest Showman to the stage, with a performance of The Greatest Show from the production.