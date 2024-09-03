Theatre News

Complete casting confirmed for Lizzie musical at the Hope Mill Theatre

The hit production will be back later this year!

Alex Wood

| Manchester |

3 September 2024

Headshots of the six-strong company of performers

Hit musical Lizzie has revealed its full company.

The piece explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892. With music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner, and a book by Maner, it recieved a solid review from WhatsOnStage, being described as “fun, frenetic, and starring four exceptional female talents.”

The production will return for a three-week spell from 17 October to 17 November at the Hope Mill Theatre, with a press night on 20 October and a special Halloween gala.

Leading the show will be Kayleigh McKnight (Heathers, Six) as Lizzie, while revealed today are Katie Tonkinson (Bonnie & Clyde, Bat Out of Hell) as Alice, Jennifer Caldwell (Six, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World) as Bridget and Emilie Louise Israel (Hamilton, House of Cleopatra) as Emma.

Completing the cast will be Emma Louise Hoey (Lizzie, Club Mex) as alternate Lizzie and cover Alice, and Eve Kitchingman (Lift, The Commitments) as cover Emma and Bridget.

Directed and choreographed by William Whelton, the production features musical supervision by Katy Richardson, musical direction by Ella Ingram, set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, costume design by Rachel Tansey, dialect coaching by Manny Crooks, sound design by Adam Fisher, associate choreography by Yandass Ndlovu, video design by Dan Light and casting by Pearson Casting.

Tickets are on sale now via the Hope Mill Theatre website.

