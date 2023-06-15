Lizzie musical announces tour dates and London run

Tour dates have been confirmed for the upcoming production of the punk rock musical Lizzie, which will premiere in Manchester this September before touring to various cities across the nation, with a spell in the capital set for late autumn.

The musical explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892. With music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner, and a book by Tim Maner, Lizzie delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had.

Lauren Drew (SIX, Legally Blonde, The Voice) will take on the titular role of Lizzie Borden, with Maiya Quansah-Breed (SIX, Rent) as Alice, Shekinah McFarlane (SIX, Parade, The Voice) as Emma, and Mairi Barclay (Pippin, Mother Goose) as Bridget. Joining the cast is Ayesha Patel (Broken Wings) as cover Bridget and Emma, and Emma Louise Hoey (Club Mex) as cover Lizzie and Alice.

Lizzie will run from Friday 1 to Saturday 30 September 2023 at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. After that, it will visit the Dukes Lancaster from 5 to 8 October, Junction Goole from 12 to 14 October, Trinity Arts Centre from 17 to 21 October and New Theatre Peterborough from 6 to 16 December. The show will also have an Off West End run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 26 October to 2 December.

The musical will have set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, associate choreograph by Yandass Ndlovu, video design by Dan Light, musical direction by Honor Halford-Macleod, costume design by Rachel Tansey, sound design by Adam Fisher and casting by Pearson Casting.