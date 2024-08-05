Lizzie musical announces lead casting for Hope Mill Theatre return

Hit musical Lizzie has found its leading star.

The piece explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892. With music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner, and a book by Maner, it recieved a solid review from WhatsOnStage, being described as “fun, frenetic, and starring four exceptional female talents.”

The production will return for a three-week spell from 17 October to 11 November, with a press night on 20 October and a special Halloween gala.

Leading the show will be Kayleigh McKnight (Heathers, Six) as Lizzie, with further cast members to be revealed in due course.

Directed and choreographed by William Whelton, the production features musical supervision by Katy Richardson, musical direction by Honor Halford-Macleod, set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, costume design by Rachel Tansey, dialect coaching by Manny Crooks, sound design by Adam Fisher, associate choreography by Yandass Ndlovu, video design by Dan Light and casting by Pearson Casting.

Whelton said: “I am thrilled to be bringing Lizzie back home to Hope Mill Theatre, where this production was originally rehearsed and created last year. Audiences across the UK fell in love with this show just as much as I have and I can’t wait to share it again with fans and welcome even more new audiences into The House of Borden.

“I am equally thrilled to have the incredible power-house performer that is Kayleigh McKnight taking on the role of Lizzie. Kayleigh is an astonishing vocalist and actor and I am so excited to see her bring a fresh take to this iconic role.”