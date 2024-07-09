Churchill Theatre in Bromley put up for sale

The venue’s details were also shared on Rightmove

The Churchill Theatre in Bromley has been put up for sale.

The 781-seat venue, owned by the local council, hosts a variety of touring productions, as well as new pieces like the recently-staged in-development Clueless musical.

Listed on global estate agent site Knight Frank (and then shared to third party website Rightmove), the 13-story building housing the theatre also includes a library and retail outlets. The library is currently set to move, by spring 2026, to an old TopShop location nearby.

Trafalgar Entertainment, who operate the theatre, has declined to comment on the news.

The council confirmed in a statement that it is inviting additional expressions of interest for the future of the theatre, something it is obliged to do in order to obtain best value for council taxpayers money. It also acknowledged that a “squeeze” on local councils’ funding has been a part of the decision-making.

The venue, which will continue to be operated by Trafalgar, has programmed work on its stage into 2025.