Charlie Stemp and Georgina Onuorah join Kiss Me, Kate revival with Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J Block

This is turning into quite some cast!

Further cast has been revealed for the revival of Kiss Me, Kate, led by Stephanie J Block and Adrian Dunbar.

Hailed as Cole Porter’s greatest musical comedy, the production is set for a 15-week run at the Barbican Theatre starting on 4 June 2024, with a press night scheduled for 18 June, concluding on 14 September. Tickets are on sale now.

The cast for the production features Adrian Dunbar, who became a fan favourite following his work in Line of Duty, in his musical theatre debut as Fred Graham/Petruchio. Joining him is Tony Award winner Stephanie J Block, known for her appearances in Into the Woods, The Cher Show and 9 to 5, making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine.

Joining them will be Charlie Stemp (Crazy for You) as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, while Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz) will play Lois Lane/Bianca.

Stemp said: “Kiss Me, Kate has always been a favourite show of mine, so to get the chance to return to the West End so soon in this title and specifically opposite Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J Block and Georgina Onuorah is a dream come true.”

Onuorah added: “I am thrilled to be involved in this reimagined Kiss Me, Kate – with a Lois/Bianca that looks like me! Bart Sher is a remarkable director and I am so excited to get working on this beloved musical with this wonderful team.”

Directed in a new production by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and featuring a company of 50 (including a full-scale orchestra), the musical showcases the work of Cole Porter, with the book by Sam and Bella Spewack. Notably, this revival reunites producing team members behind successful shows such as Anything Goes and A Strange Loop, both at the Barbican.

The creative team announced today includes Sher as the director, Anthony Van Laast as the choreographer, Michael Yeargan as the set designer, Catherine Zuber as the costume designer, Donald Holder as the lighting designer, Adam Fisher as the sound designer, and Stephen Ridley as the music supervisor.

The show follows onstage and off-stage antics of a theatre company attempting to produce a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. It includes numbers such as “Another Op’nin’, Another Show”, “Too Darn Hot”, “Tom, Dick or Harry” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare”.

