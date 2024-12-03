Cast joining Rami Malek and Indira Varma in Oedipus at the Old Vic announced

See who’s heading to the Old Vic in the Greek tragedy!

The Old Vic has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Oedipus.

Joining previously announced Rami Malek as Oedipus and Indira Varma as Jocasta are Nicholas Khan as Creon, Joseph Mydell as Corinthian, Cecilia Noble as Tiresias, and Nicholas Woodeson as Shepherd.

This new adaptation of Sophocles’ classic tragedy by Ella Hickson will be co-directed by Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter. The production, which includes choreography and music by Shechter, will run from 21 January 2025 for a strictly limited engagement.

The cast will also feature dancers from the Hofesh Shechter Company, including Justine Gouache, Charles Heinrich, Kenny Wing Tao Ho, Adam Khazhmuradov, Kim Kohlmann, Oscar Jinghu Li, Yen-Ching Lin, Rachelle Scott, Jian-Hui Wang, and Zee Zunnur.

Oedipus will have set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting by Tom Visser, and sound by Chris Shutt. Voice work is by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth, and casting is handled by Jim Carnahan, with children’s casting by Saffeya Shebli.

The team also includes Lilac Yosiphon as associate director, Kim Kohlmann as associate choreographer, Niall McKeever as associate set designer, Joanna Coe as associate costume designer, and Chris Burr as associate lighting designer. Music collaboration is by Frédéric Despierre, with props supervised by Zoë Wilson for Propworks.

Tickets for the production are now on sale.