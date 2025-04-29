Cast for Hamlet at the National Theatre revealed

Hiran Abeysekera will take on the titular role

The National Theatre has announced casting for its new production of Hamlet, heading to the Lyttelton Theatre stage this autumn as part of Indhu Rubasingham‘s inaugural season as the venue’s new director.

Olivier Award winner Hiran Abeysekera will take on the title role, directed by Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), the venue’s deputy artistic director. Joining him in the cast are Phil Cheadle as Marcellus, Ayesha Dharker as Gertrude, Tom Glenister as Laertes, Hari Mackinnon as Rosencrantz, Francesca Mills as Ophelia, Alistair Petrie as Claudius, Siobhán Redmond as First Player and Geoffrey Streatfeild as Polonius.

The production will feature set and costume design by Ben Stones, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite. Casting is by Alastair Coomer and Martin Poile.

Hamlet will run at the Lyttelton Theatre from 25 September to 22 November 2025, with a press night set for 2 October. It will also be filmed for a global National Theatre Live release.

