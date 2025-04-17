Linzi Hateley, Clare Burt and more join musical revival at the National Theatre

The musical favourites will be at the venue this summer

Alecky Blythe and Adam Cork’s London Road will return to the National Theatre for a new run – and casting has been listed.

The musical was first seen in the National Theatre’s smallest space, then called the Cottesloe, before it later transferred to the Olivier Theatre and was adapted into a 2015 feature film starring Olivia Colman and Tom Hardy.

The show will now play from 5 to 21 June (it will also be captured for a future streaming release on National Theatre at Home).

The cast list presented online states that Clare Burt, James Doherty, Hal Fowler, Anna Francolini, Thomasin Gülgeç, Linzi Hateley, Nick Holder, Claire Moore, Jonathan Savage, Michael Shaeffer, Nicola Sloane, Paul Thornley and Duncan Wisbey will be performing.

The creative team includes director Rufus Norris, set and costume designer Katrina Lindsay, music director David Shrubsole, movement director Javier De Frutos, sound designer Paul Arditti, orchestrator Adam Cork, video designer Tim Blazdell, original casting director Wendy Spon, additional casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, voice and dialect coach Jeannette Nelson, associate director Mumba Dodwell and associate set and costume designer Natalie Johnson.