National Theatre announces four associate artists for Indhu Rubasingham’s tenure

The National Theatre has announced the appointment of Miranda Cromwell, Sophie Duncan and Lynn Nottage as new artistic associates. Clint Dyer will continue his involvement at the venue, also as an associate artist.

The group will work alongside the National Theatre’s new director and co-chief executive Indhu Rubasingham, deputy artistic Director Robert Hastie, and other members of the team, with the news coming ahead of Rubasingham’s first season announcement next week.

Cromwell has directed productions across the UK and internationally, including Death of a Salesman on both sides of the Atlantic. She was previously associate director at Chichester Festival Theatre and is now co-artistic director of the Bristol School of Acting.

Doctor Sophie Duncan is a theatre historian and academic based at Magdalen College, Oxford. Her writing includes works on Shakespeare and theatre history, and she has collaborated with Rubasingham previously on Red Velvet. She also works to improve access to both higher education and live theatre.

Dyer, formerly deputy artistic director of the National Theatre, has directed and performed in numerous productions at the NT and elsewhere, including Othello and the Death of England series. His work spans theatre, television and film.

Nottage is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter. Her work includes Sweat, Clyde’s, and the book for MJ the Musical. She is currently developing several new projects and teaches at Columbia University School of the Arts.