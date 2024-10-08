Theatre News

Cast announced for All’s Well That Ends Well at Shakespeare’s Globe – including Kit Young and Ruby Bentall

Shakespeare’s comedy returns

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

8 October 2024

all's well
Kit Young and Ruby Bentall, images supplied uncredited by Shakespeare’s Globe

Casting has been announced for Chelsea Walker’s new production of Shakespeare’s comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. 

Walker explained today: “All’s Well that Ends Well is a thriller-esque social satire which interrogates power dynamics across class, gender and sexuality, and explores how far we’ll go to save face. It requires a bold, playful ensemble of actors who are up for rediscovering and reframing this play for today’s audience. I’m very excited to be working with such a talented, fearless company and I look forward to seeing what we create together.”

Set to appear are Catrin Aaron as Widow, Ruby Bentall as Helen, Emilio Doorgasingh as Lafew, Richard Katz as King of France, Caroline Moroney as Ensemble / Cover, Georgia-Mae Myers as Diana, Kwami Odoom as Dumaine, Siobhán Redmond as Countess, William Robinson as Paroles, Sachin K Sharma as Ensemble / Cover, Adam Wadsworth as Morgan, and Kit Young as Bertram.

The indoor production, which plays in the Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, has candlelight design by Bethany Gupwell, with music composed by Simon Slater, Sofia Gallucci as assistant director, Rosanna Vize as co-costume designer and set designer, and Megan Rarity as co-costume designer and costume supervisor. Michela Meazza is the movement director, Kevin McCurdy is the fight director, Lucy Fennell is the intimacy director, and Annemette Verspeak oversees voice and text.

All’s Well That Ends Well was cast by Becky Paris, casting director at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Tickets for the show, which runs from 8 November to 4 January, are on sale below.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ryan Kopel (as Evan Hansen) sat with a laptop in the new trailer for the UK tour of Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen UK tour releases new trailer

The show is waving through the windows of Hall for Cornwall this week