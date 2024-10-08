Cast announced for All’s Well That Ends Well at Shakespeare’s Globe – including Kit Young and Ruby Bentall

Casting has been announced for Chelsea Walker’s new production of Shakespeare’s comedy All’s Well That Ends Well.

Walker explained today: “All’s Well that Ends Well is a thriller-esque social satire which interrogates power dynamics across class, gender and sexuality, and explores how far we’ll go to save face. It requires a bold, playful ensemble of actors who are up for rediscovering and reframing this play for today’s audience. I’m very excited to be working with such a talented, fearless company and I look forward to seeing what we create together.”

Set to appear are Catrin Aaron as Widow, Ruby Bentall as Helen, Emilio Doorgasingh as Lafew, Richard Katz as King of France, Caroline Moroney as Ensemble / Cover, Georgia-Mae Myers as Diana, Kwami Odoom as Dumaine, Siobhán Redmond as Countess, William Robinson as Paroles, Sachin K Sharma as Ensemble / Cover, Adam Wadsworth as Morgan, and Kit Young as Bertram.

The indoor production, which plays in the Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, has candlelight design by Bethany Gupwell, with music composed by Simon Slater, Sofia Gallucci as assistant director, Rosanna Vize as co-costume designer and set designer, and Megan Rarity as co-costume designer and costume supervisor. Michela Meazza is the movement director, Kevin McCurdy is the fight director, Lucy Fennell is the intimacy director, and Annemette Verspeak oversees voice and text.

All’s Well That Ends Well was cast by Becky Paris, casting director at Shakespeare’s Globe.

