Burlesque musical world premiere – first look

The hit film makes its way to the stage

Exclusive: Take a first look at Burlesque, currently in previews at Manchester Opera House!

Based on the hit film, which originally starred Christina Aguilera, the show has its opening night in Manchester this evenimg.

The show stars Jess Folley as Ali Rose, Todrick Hall as Sean, Jackie Burns as Tess, George Maguire as Vince, Michael Mather as Jackson and Nina Ann Nelson as Nikki and the Alternate Ali Rose.

They are joined by Joe Atkinson (off stage swing, assistant dance captain), Jade Albertsen (ensemble), Callum Aylott (on-stage swing), Evonnee Bentley-Holder (ensemble), Lucy Campbell (on-stage swing), Lewis Easter (ensemble), Yasmin Harrison (Brenda/ensemble/dance captain/second cover Georgie), Elly Jay (off stage swing/first cover Tess/first cover Georgie), Billie-Kay (Sophia/ensemble), Stefan Lagoulis (ensemble/second cover Jackson and Sean), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Summer/ensemble/second cover Nikki), Callum MacDonald (ensemble/first cover Vince), Alessia McDermott (Sally/ensemble/first cover Nikki), Tom Mussell (ensemble/first cover Jackson), Ian Oswald (ensemble/first cover Sean), Amber Pierson (off stage swing), Jess Qualter (Daphne/ensemble), Tom Scanlon (Ensemble), Ope Sowande (Trey/ensemble), B Terry (Georgie/ensemble) and Lily Wang (Fifi/ensemble).

The musical is scheduled to run at Manchester Opera House until 29 June 2024, with subsequent performances at Glasgow Theatre Royal from 11 to 28 September 2024. It will return to Manchester from 3 October to 2 November 2024, before heading to the West End.

The show follows Ali, a young talent who travels to New York where she discovers a world of creativity she never expected. It has songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, alongside additional songs by Hall and Folley.

The full creative team is: Steven Antin (book writer/producer), music and lyrics by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Hall and Folley, Nick Winston (director and choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (set designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (costume designer), Tom Curran (musical arrangements and orchestrations), Phil Bateman (musical supervisor), Nina Dunn (video designer), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Ben Harrison (sound designer), Carole Hancock (hair and wigs designer), Dominic Skinner (make-up designer), Harry Blumenau (casting director), Chris Poon (musical director), Caitlin Morgan (assistant musical director), Robin Antin (creative co-producer/associate choreographer), Ryan-Lee Seager (associate director/choreographer), Libby Watts (associate choreographer), Sarah-Jane Price (casting associate), Tommy Franzen (assistant choreographer), Jennifer Gregory (associate costume designer), Matthew Jackson (associate music orchestrations & arranger), Dale Driscoll (associate lighting designer), Chris Reid (associate sound designer), Tyler Forward (associate video designer), Sarah-Lou Packham (associate wigs designer), Laura Rushton (costume supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (props supervisor), Yarit Dor (intimacy co-ordinator), Kate Wetherhead (additional material – book), Vikki Stone (dramaturg), Racky Plews (creative producer) and David Gallagher (orchestra fixer).

Produced by Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin, and Christina Aguilera, Burlesque the Musical is managed by ADAMA Entertainment.