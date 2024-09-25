Theatre News

Billy Porter to direct This Bitter Earth industry reading ahead of full production

25 September 2024

An upcoming London stage production of This Bitter Earth by Harrison David Rivers is set to be directed by Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter.

This Bitter Earth tells the story of Jesse, a young Black writer, and his white activist lover, Neil. Set against a backdrop of political activism and social unrest, the play examines the complexities of their relationship as they navigate love, racial tensions, and their roles in the broader movement for justice.

Starring will be Emmanuel Imani (The Wheel of Time, Geek Girl) and Alexander Lincoln (In From the Side, Everything I Know About Love) in an industry reading on 1 November, ahead of a full production to be announced in due course.

Porter said today: “Harrison David Rivers has written a searingly poignant and necessary play about love and loss through the lens of the fraying American Democratic experiment. Simple. Complex. Direct and filled with compassion all at once. I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this very special piece to life.”

The creative team for This Bitter Earth includes casting director Rob Kelly, with Thomas Hopkins leading the production through his company, Thomas Hopkins Productions, with Jana Robbins, Haley Swindal, Alex Deacon, in association with John Rogerson.

