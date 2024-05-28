Billy Porter to embark on first UK solo tour

Award-winning performer Billy Porter is set to embark on a UK solo tour, The Black Mona Lisa, this autumn.

The tour will feature Porter, backed by a full band, taking audiences on a musical journey, showcasing tracks from latest pop album, Black Mona Lisa, and celebrating 90s R&B roots and Broadway successes.

Porter said today: “I’m thrilled to be bringing my fifth and most personal album to tour my second favourite home country. The UK has embraced my passion project with open arms, with me seeing two of my singles: “Children” and “Baby Was A Dancer” soar to the top of BBC Radio Radio 2 Pop Charts, with the latter reaching number one. I can’t wait to share my love for you all live and in person. And just for clarity, my pronouns are: he/him. She/her. They/them — THAT BITCH! Often imitated. Never duplicated. They are one of one. The only one. The complete definition of…ICONIC. Ladies, gentlemen and those who have yet to make up their minds; I serve you MISS BLACK MONA LISA!”

Porter, known for an Emmy-winning role in FX’s Pose and Tony-winning performance in Kinky Boots, will visit Swansea Arena on 18 October followed by performances at Glasgow King’s Theatre on 20 October, Bath Forum on 22 October, and Manchester Palace Theatre on 24 October.

The tour will then move to The London Palladium on 26 October and conclude at Brighton Dome on 28 October.