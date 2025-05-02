Behind-the-scenes tour at Soho Theatre Walthamstow

The new venue opens in Walthamstow this month

Soho Theatre Walthamstow is set to open its doors this month, bringing new life to the historic Granada building in north London.

This new venue will feature a 960-seat auditorium, studio spaces, and a variety of amenities including multiple bars and a restaurant. The opening season includes a mix of theatre, comedy, live podcasts, and more, as previously revealed.

Originally opened in 1930, the building has been beautifully restored to retain its Grade II listed charm while integrating modern features. The venue has a rich history, having hosted legends like the Beatles and Dusty Springfield. After years of disuse, it was rescued and transformed through a community-led campaign and a partnership between Waltham Forest Council and Soho Theatre.

Soho Theatre Walthamstow officially welcomes audiences from 2 May.

Check out our behind-the-scenes tour video to see the restoration of this iconic space, along with first-look photos.