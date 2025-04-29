whatsonstage white
First look at new Soho Theatre Walthamstow ahead of official opening

The venue will be a game-changer for the London area

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

29 April 2025

Soho Theatre Walthamstow exterior, photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow exterior, photo by David Levene

Soho Theatre Walthamstow has revealed first look photos as it prepares to open its doors next month.

The new venue, located in the former Granada building in north London, will feature a 960-seat auditorium alongside studio spaces and a range of facilities, including multiple bars and a restaurant. The opening season includes a mix of theatre, comedy, live podcasts, and more, as revealed previously.

Originally opened in 1930, the Granada building has been meticulously restored to preserve its Grade II listed features while introducing modern amenities. Its history as a performance venue includes appearances by iconic artists such as the Beatles and Dusty Springfield. After years of disuse, the building was acquired and refurbished by Waltham Forest Council in partnership with Soho Theatre, following a community-led campaign to save the space.

Soho Theatre Walthamstow will welcome its first audiences on 2 May.

Soho Theatre Walthamstow auditorium side view, photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow auditorium side view, photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow Crosshall bar photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow Crosshall bar photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow foyer to mezzanine diagonal, photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow foyer to mezzanine diagonal, photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow foyer, photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow foyer, photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow auditorium detail side chairs, photo by David Levene
Soho Theatre Walthamstow auditorium detail side chairs, photo by David Levene

