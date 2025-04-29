First look at new Soho Theatre Walthamstow ahead of official opening

The venue will be a game-changer for the London area

Soho Theatre Walthamstow has revealed first look photos as it prepares to open its doors next month.

The new venue, located in the former Granada building in north London, will feature a 960-seat auditorium alongside studio spaces and a range of facilities, including multiple bars and a restaurant. The opening season includes a mix of theatre, comedy, live podcasts, and more, as revealed previously.

Originally opened in 1930, the Granada building has been meticulously restored to preserve its Grade II listed features while introducing modern amenities. Its history as a performance venue includes appearances by iconic artists such as the Beatles and Dusty Springfield. After years of disuse, the building was acquired and refurbished by Waltham Forest Council in partnership with Soho Theatre, following a community-led campaign to save the space.

Soho Theatre Walthamstow will welcome its first audiences on 2 May.