Behind-the-scenes at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The magic doesn’t only happen on stage – it’s backstage, too!

This is absolutely the case with the WhatsOnStage Awards, where a team tirelessly and whole-heartedly dedicates months of preparation to the event, with another team working non-stop on the night to ensure it runs smoothly. We extend our full thanks!

Starlight Express raced into first place, winning seven awards on the night, with the David Tennant and Cush Jumbo-led Macbeth leading the play category with three wins. You can find out more about who was awarded here.

Throughout the celebrations, audiences at The London Palladium enjoyed exclusive performances from upcoming shows like Shucked and Brigadoon, WhatsOnStage Award-nominees 42 Balloons and Becoming Nancy, and winners Mean Girls and MJ the Musical. Watch highlights here.

Photographer Rebecca Le Brun was waiting in the wings, ready to capture the thrills behind the scenes at this year’s silver anniversary, hosted by Gina and Mazz Murray, and you can see a selection of her photographs below.