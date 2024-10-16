Becoming Nancy musical at Birmingham Rep – review

Birmingham Rep follow up the success of musicals What’s New Pussycat? and Sinatra with a new blockbuster Becoming Nancy.

While the show, based on the book by Londoner Terry Ronald, premiered in the US in 2019, this production has seen some adaptations and new numbers for its UK premiere.

And what a musical it is. A hugely experienced creative team including Jerry Mitchell directing and choreographing, Elliot Davis on book and a songwriting team of George Stiles, Anthony Drewe, Davis and Ronald, have created a musical with a strong story, lots of clever ideas and a soundtrack which could easily stand alone.

The plot, which was inspired by an event in Ronald’s own childhood, sees 16-year-old David Starr in a dilemma. A keen dramatist, he’s been offered the part of Nancy in his school’s production of Oliver!. But as a teenager who already suffers at the hands of classroom bullies, he is anxious that donning the dress will lead to further taunts.

While this initially sounds like a slim premise, there are plenty of other issues brought in. When David tentatively steps into his first relationship, he faces confusion and, in fact disgust, from some people who love him. On top of this his best friend Frances Bassey is a young Black girl who is also targeted by the bullies – but is determined to fight back.

Set in the 1970s, this was a time where bigotry was ripe, and indeed seen as acceptable in many circles, but it has to be said that many of the messages feel just as important today. The production also plays with David’s obsession with ’70s pop music so that the posters on his wall of Sting, Debbie Harry and Kate Bush come to life and follow him around, acting a little like a chorus/conscience and encouraging him to take the steps he knows he really wants to take.

Mitchell, whose The Devil Wears Prada opens on the West End later this month, brings a deft hand to Becoming Nancy, which he directed in the US. It’s packed full of gentle humour, fabulous choreography and clever touches while also ensuring we’re rooting for the good guys and yet feeling their pain.

Joseph Peacock is so loveable as David you just want to step on stage, give him a hug and tell him everything will be okay. On the cusp of adulthood and uncertain which paths to take, he is tender and sweet, afraid of himself and of how others will perceive him. He so much wants to play Nancy and be openly gay but is afraid of the consequences.

From his opening lines when he speaks directly to the audience, David also shares his inner-most thoughts – meaning we see him in ways other characters may not. His asides of “I wish I’d said that”, after seemingly having delivered brilliant put-downs to the bullies, also make us laugh, because we’ve all been there.

Paige Peddie is a fantastic Frances, determined to fight for what she believes in and fiercely loyal to David, while Joseph Vella’s new boy Maxie Boswell is a little like an over-enthusiastic puppy convinced he doesn’t care what others think until he’s in the firing line. All of the cast are strong, but it would be impossible not to mention Genevieve Nicole’s Kate Bush impression which is wild, eccentric and hilarious.

The production looks glorious. David Rockwell and TJ Greenway take us into the lounges and kitchens of the ’70s while Dick Straker’s video design brings in shooting stars and rainbows. Jean Chan’s costumes are wonderfully exuberant with purple sequin hotpants, badged denim jackets and multicoloured platform boots.

The music and songs, which are played by a live band, cleverly pick up tunes from seventies music including The Police, Blondie and Kate Bush as well as weaving in melodies from Lionel Bart’s Oliver!. The audience are kept on tenterhooks more than once when we think David is about to launch into Nancy’s famous hit “As Long As He Needs Me”, only for this to lead into another track.

And while there are some fun ensemble songs including “Welcome To The Beat Of My Heart” and “Have You Ever Had A Love Like This?”, the songwriting team also give us some powerful numbers with “About Six Inches From Your Heart” – in which David’s mum, played by Rebecca Trehearn, remembers carrying her son in her womb – and “Who I Am” in which Frances defies the bullies.

We’re left with a life-affirming feel-good musical, giving hope that love always wins.