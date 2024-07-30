Becoming Nancy musical completes casting

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming UK premiere of the musical Becoming Nancy.

Based on the popular coming-of-age novel by Terry Ronald, Becoming Nancy is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots). The book is penned by Elliot Davis, with music by George Stiles and lyrics by Anthony Drewe. Additional music and lyrics are contributed by Ronald, Davis and Stiles.

Mitchell explained that he discovered the book at Heathrow Airport in 2013. Struck by the story’s potential, he decided to turn it into a musical, first seen at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre in 2019.

Set in 1979, Becoming Nancy follows David Starr, a sixth former with a penchant for pop idols like Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush. Despite his talent and imagination, he faces an unexpected twist when cast as the female lead in the school play. The unconventional choice stirs opinions among his parents, aunt, and classmates, prompting David to seek guidance from his no-nonsense best friend Frances and his unlikely co-star Maxie, the enigmatic football team captain.

A six-track EP for the show has been released today, offering a first listen to the musical’s UK cast.

The cast will be led by Joseph Peacock (The Last Ship, Bat out of Hell, Scarborough) as David Starr, alongside Joseph Vella (Fame) as Maxie Boswell, Paige Peddie (The Book of Mormon) as Frances Bailey, Rebecca Trehearn (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella) as Kath Starr, Genevieve Nicole (Magic Goes Wrong) as Aunt Val, Mathew Craig (Crazy for You) as Eddie Starr, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) and Daisy Greenwood (Made in Dagenham in Concert) as Abigail Henson.

Cast members revealed today are Layla Armstrong-Hughes (Marcia Tubbert), Shannon Bourne (ensemble), Elliot Copeland (swing and dance captain), Joseph Craig (ensemble), Jessica Daugirda (swing), Isaac Elder (Squirrel), Cameron Gabriel (ensemble), Tom Andrew Hargreaves (Bus Conductor/Mr Boswell, ensemble), Ollie Hart-Bradford (ensemble), Sebastian Harwood (Jason Lancaster), Lucas Impey (Dennis Gordon), Jordan Isaac (swing) Peter Lavery (ensemble), Dominique McIntyre (Chrissie Starr), Zara McLellan (ensemble), Richard Meek (Bob Lord), Rachel Rawlinson (Muriel/Mrs Boswell, ensemble) and Harry Warburton (ensemble).

The show’s creative team includes set designers David Rockwell and TJ Greenway, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting by Philip Rosenberg, sound by Tony Gayle, video by Dick Straker, hair and make-up by Susanna Peretz, musical supervision and arrangements by Steve Anderson, with casting by Jill Green and casting associates Tom Shiels and Olivia Laydon.

Becoming Nancy runs at Birmingham Rep from 2 October to 2 November 2024, with a press night set for 15 October.