Meet the stars of Sinatra The Musical ahead of world premiere

WhatsOnStage recently caught up with the three leading principals of the upcoming world premiere of Sinatra The Musical.

Currently in rehearsals, the show is set to run at Birmingham Rep from 23 September until 28 October and will be led by Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Frank Sinatra, Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) as Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos (Zorro) as Nancy Sinatra.

Find out what the talented trio revealed about the eagerly anticipated bio-musical in the video below.

Penned by Joe DiPietro (Memphis, What’s New Pussycat?), the musical follows Sinatra’s rise to fame and his sudden fall into ignominy and showcases over 25 of Sinatra’s famed songs.

The cast also includes Dawn Buckland as Dolly Sinatra, Vincent Riotta as Marty Sinatra, and Carl Patrick as George Evans. The role of Little Nancy will be shared by Amelia Connor, Effie Gell and Isla Granville.

Completing the company are Maddy Ambus (as Marlene Dietrich), Lindsay Atherton (as Swing), Tyler Orphé-Baker (as Nat King Cole), Greg Bernstein (as Gene Kelly), Samara Casteallo (as Ensemble), Helen Colby (as Hedda Hopper) Alastair Crosswell (as Ensemble), Frances Dee (as Judy Garland), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (as Nelson Riddle), Ryesha Higgs (as Billie Holiday), Stevie Hutchinson (as Lee Mortimer), Lottie Power (as Lana Turner), Spin (as Sammy Davis, Jr) and John Stacey (as Mitch Miller).

Under the direction of Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes), the creative team also includes Gareth Valentine (music supervisor), Mark Aspinall (musical director), Sam Young (associate musical director). Peter McKintosh (set designer), Jon Morrell (costume designer), Tim Mitchell (lighting designer), Paul Groothuis (sound designer), Akhila Krishnan (video designer), Campbell Young (wigs, hair and make-up designer), Larry Blank and John Clayton (orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (arranger), David Chase (dance arrangements), David Grindrod and Will Burton (UK casting directors), Jim Carnahan (US casting director), Jason Thinger (US casting Carnahan), Stevan Mijailovic (associate director), and Carol Lee Meadows (associate choreographer).

