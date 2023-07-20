Sinatra The Musical – complete cast announced for world premiere

Complete casting has been revealed for the forthcoming world premiere of Sinatra The Musical.

Penned by Joe DiPietro (Memphis, What’s New Pussycat?), the piece follows Sinatra’s rise to fame and his sudden fall into ignominy and showcases over 25 of Sinatra’s famed songs.

As previously announced, Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company, Little Shop of Horrors) will be leading the production as Frank Sinatra. He will be joined by Ana Villafañe as Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra, alongside Dawn Buckland as Dolly Sinatra, Vincent Riotta as Marty Sinatra, and Carl Patrick as George Evans. The role of Little Nancy will be shared by Amelia Connor, Effie Gell and Isla Granville.

Completing the company are Maddy Ambus (as Marlene Dietrich), Lindsay Atherton (as Swing), Tyler Orphé Baker (as Nat King Cole), Greg Bernstein (as Gene Kelly), Samara Casteallo (as Ensemble), Helen Colby (as Hedda Hopper) Alastair Crosswell (as Ensemble), Frances Dee (as Judy Garland), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (as Nelson Riddle), Ryesha Higgs (as Billie Holiday), Stevie Hutchinson (as Lee Mortimer), Lottie Power (as Lana Turner), Spin (as Sammy Davis, Jr) and John Stacey (as Mitch Miller).

Under the direction of Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes), the creative team also includes Gareth Valentine (music supervisor), Mark Aspinall (musical director), Sam Young (associate musical director). Peter McKintosh (set designer), Jon Morrell (costume designer), Tim Mitchell (lighting designer), Paul Groothuis (sound designer), Akhila Krishnan (video designer), Campbell Young (wigs, hair and make-up designer), Larry Blank and John Clayton (orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (arranger), David Chase (dance arrangements), David Grindrod and Will Burton (UK casting directors), Jim Carnahan (US casting director), Jason Thinger (US casting Carnahan), Stevan Mijailovic (associate director), and Carol Lee Meadows (associate choreographer). Further creatives and casting will be revealed in due course.

Sinatra The Musical runs at Birmingham Rep from 23 September until 28 October 2023.

