Barbican Theatre announces 2025 spring season

Stephen Rea stars in one of the shows heading to the London venue

The Barbican Theatre has announced four additional productions to round out its spring season – following the starry production of The Seagull.

Among the highlights is Krapp’s Last Tape, Samuel Beckett’s one-act play starring Stephen Rea. Directed by Vicky Featherstone, the production transfers from Dublin after two sold-out runs. Rea, who worked with Beckett on Endgame five decades ago, incorporates recordings he made as a younger man, adding layers of personal history to the play’s exploration of memory and loss.

Peruvian company Teatro La Plaza will make its London debut with Hamlet, reimagined under the direction of Chela De Ferrari. The production features a cast of eight actors with Down’s Syndrome, who integrate their personal experiences into Shakespeare’s text, offering a unique perspective on the classic tragedy.

Clod Ensemble and Nu Civilisation Orchestra return to the Barbican with The Black Saint and The Sinner Lady. Following its sold-out run last autumn, this jazz-club-inspired staging of Charles Mingus’ album will have an extended run in April.

Barbican associate artists Boy Blue close the season with A Night with Boy Blue – Generation Blue, a hip-hop dance theatre showcase that brings together performers of all ages. The production is part of a three-day series of events featuring panel discussions, free performances, and a dance battle celebrating the next generation of dancers.

Tickets for the Barbican’s spring season are now on sale to Patrons, with general sales opening on Friday 17 January.