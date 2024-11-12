Award-winning Weather Girl to transfer to Soho Theatre

The sell-out Edinburgh Fringe hit is jetting to the London capital

Weather Girl, Brian Watkins’ dark comedy exploring America’s environmental and cultural crises, will make its London debut next spring.

Julia McDermott reprises her role from the show’s successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, where the production won several awards, including the Scotsman Fringe First, Popcorn Award, LIST Award, and Lustrum Award.

The story follows Stacey, a California weather presenter, as she navigates a chaotic day in her routine of wildfire forecasts and personal crises, culminating in a discovery with unexpected consequences. It received a whopping five-star review from WhatsOnStage, with the review saying: “forecasting the apocalypse has never been this entertaining.”

The production is directed by Drama Desk-nominated Tyne Rafaeli, reuniting with Watkins following their collaboration on Epiphany at Lincoln Center.

The show will run at the Soho Theatre from 5 March to 5 April 2025, with a press night on 11 March.

The creative team includes lighting and set designer Isabella Byrd (Cabaret and Romeo and Juliet), costume designer Rachel Dainer-Best, and sound designer Kieran Lucas.

Produced by Francesca Moody Productions (FMP), Weather Girl is part of FMP’s series of successful productions, which have previously included Baby Reindeer, Fleabag, and Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!.

Tickets start at £8 and are available through the Soho Theatre’s website.