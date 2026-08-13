Almeida’s Golden Boy with Josh O’Connor to be shown in cinemas

The show opens in September but will be screened later this year

The upcoming Almeida Theatre revival of Clifford Odets’ Golden Boy, starring Josh O’Connor, will be screened in cinemas worldwide as part of National Theatre Live.

Directed by Sam Yates, the production will be filmed during its limited run at the Almeida Theatre and released internationally from 5 November 2026.

O’Connor leads the cast as Joe Bonaparte, a talented violinist who is drawn into the world of professional boxing in 1930s New York. The company also includes Jason Barnett, Richard Fleeshman, David Ganly, Patrick Martins, Daniel Mays, Oliver Ryan, Hayley Squires, Stanley Townsend, Zubin Varla and Nicholas Woodeson.

Yates said: “It is magical to think that our production of Clifford Odets’ play Golden Boy will be seen by audiences in cinemas across the world via NT Live. The filmed production exists both as an experience of the live production and as a film in its own right – a special melding of two art forms. With the peerless Josh O’Connor leading this spectacular cast, and a world class creative team, Odets’ propulsive American classic will thrill audiences with its verve, power and heart.”

The creative team includes set and costume designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Imogen Knight, fight director Kate Waters, casting directors Jim Carnahan and Alexandre Bleau, children’s casting director Amy Beadel, music supervisor Jerome van den Berghe, orchestral manager David Gallagher, costume supervisor Sabia Smith, dialect coach William Conacher and associate director Yasmin Hafesji.

Golden Boy runs at the Almeida Theatre from 9 September to 31 October 2026 before its National Theatre Live release on 5 November 2026. It joins the previously announced NT Live screening of The Misanthrope, starring Sandra Oh, which will be released from 22 September 2026.