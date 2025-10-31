whatsonstage white
All My Sons with Bryan Cranston – first look at rehearsals

The show opens this next month at Wyndham’s Theatre

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

London

31 October 2025

ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Bryan Cranston and Ivo Van Hove. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Bryan Cranston and Ivo Van Hove. © Jan Versweyveld

Take a look inside the rehearsal room for the new revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, starring Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in the West End.

The acclaimed pair will star as Joe Keller and Kate Keller respectively, alongside Paapa Essiedu as Chris Keller, Tom Glynn-Carney, as George Deever, and Hayley Squires as Ann Deever. Also in the cast are Aliyah Odoffin as Lydia Lubey, Richard Hansell as Dr Jim Bayliss and Zach Wyatt as Frank Lubey.

It will run at Wyndham’s Theatre from 14 November 2025 to 7 March 2026.

The show reunites Cranston with director Ivo Van Hove following their award-winning collaboration on Network in 2017. For Van Hove, this marks his third time tackling an Arthur Miller work, having previously directed A View from the Bridge and The Crucible to wide acclaim.

The 1947 play, which first established Miller as a major playwright, follows self-made businessman Joe Keller, who finds his wartime manufacturing success coming back to haunt him when his business partner faces criminal charges and his eldest son goes missing.

The production has scenic and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan. The dramaturg is Ola Animashawun.

Tickets for All My Sons are on sale now.

ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Bryan Cranston and Hayley Squires. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Bryan Cranston and Hayley Squires. © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Bryan Cranston and Paapa Essiedu. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Bryan Cranston and Paapa Essiedu. © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Ivo Van Hove, Paapa Essiedu and Hayley Squires. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Ivo Van Hove, Paapa Essiedu and Hayley Squires. © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Bryan Cranston. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Bryan Cranston. © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bryan Cranston and Hayley Squires. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bryan Cranston and Hayley Squires. © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Paapa Essiedu and Hayley Squires. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Paapa Essiedu and Hayley Squires. © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Paapa Essiedu, Bryan Cranston and Hayley Squires. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Paapa Essiedu, Bryan Cranston and Hayley Squires, © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Paapa Essiedu, Marianne Jean Baptiste and Bryan Cranston. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Paapa Essiedu, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Bryan Cranston, © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Paapa Essiedu, Richard Hansell and Hayley Squires. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Paapa Essiedu, Richard Hansell and Hayley Squires, © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Paapa Essiedu, Tom Glynn Carney and Hayley Squires. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Paapa Essiedu, Tom Glynn Carney and Hayley Squires. © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Tom Glynn Carney and Marianne Jean Baptiste. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Tom Glynn Carney and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. © Jan Versweyveld
ALL MY SONS. Rehearsals. Tom Glynn Carney, Hayley Squires and Paapa Essiedu. Photo by Jan Versweyveld
Tom Glynn Carney, Hayley Squires and Paapa Essiedu. © Jan Versweyveld

