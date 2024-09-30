Theatre News

A Rocky Horror video game is set for Halloween release

Press X to jump to the left!

rocky horror
A shot taken from the trailer, © FreakZone Games

A video game based on The Rocky Horror Show is coming!

Timed to the spooky season, the 8-bit-style game will be available to play on Sony Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam this October.

You can watch the trailer, which features iconic moments from the musical set in a side-scroller, below:

In addition to the scenes, the trailer hints at how Richard O’Brien’s score has been reimagined for play and gives a snippet of “The Time Warp” in retro video game style.

Since its premiere in June 1973 at the Royal Court, The Rocky Horror Show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

It follows squeaky-clean college kids Brad and Janet who take refuge in a mysterious house after their car breaks down and experience a night they will never forget, and features tunes including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and “The Time Warp”.

For those wanting to see The Rocky Horror Show as well as play it, the show is currently on tour across the UK with tickets below.

