The Rocky Horror Show announces new tour cast and dates

See who’ll be jumping to the left, then stepping to the right, across the nation!

The Rocky Horror Show has announced a three-month extension – adding additional dates from February to May 2025 – and further casting for its ongoing tour.

New venues include Milton Keynes, Cheltenham, Swindon, Dartford, Birmingham, Darlington, Shrewsbury, Brighton, Oxford, Richmond and Stoke.

The previously announced Jason Donovan will appear as Frank’n’Furter for the majority of tour dates through to the end of January 2025. Stephen Webb will return to the cast to reprise the same role in Malvern and Woking. Adam Strong (We Will Rock You, Disney’s Aladdin) making his Rocky debut, will play Frank from February 2025.

Brad will be played by Connor Carson, Janet by Lauren Chia, Riff Raff by Job Greuter and Magenta / Usherette by Natasha Hoeberigs. Columbia will be played by Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Rocky by Morgan Jackson and Eddie / Dr Scott by Edward Bullingham.

Completing the cast are “Phantoms” Ryan Carter–Wilson, Arthur Janes, Hollie Nelson, Erica Wild with on-stage swing Alex Hetherington and on-stage swing/dance captain Stacey Monahan. Casting for the Narrator will be announced soon.

This upcoming tour includes a limited engagement at London’s Dominion Theatre from 6 September to 20 September 2024, plus a Christmas season at the Liverpool Playhouse from 3 December to 4 January 2025 (Frank’n’Furter casting for the festive season is to be revealed).

First seen in June 1973 at the Royal Court, the piece has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

The Rocky Horror Show features tunes including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and “The Time-Warp”. It follows squeaky-clean college kids Brad and Janet who take refuge in a mysterious house after their car breaks down and experience a night they will never forget.

Donovan is not currently scheduled to appear on the following dates: 30 August, 28 October, and 4, 5 and 23 November.

Producer Howard Panter said: “I’m delighted to announce that we are extending the 2024/2025 tour for a further three months in the spring next year. We’ve assembled a first class cast to deliver a guaranteed party at every performance, as the show continues to thrill audiences across the UK.”