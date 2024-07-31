The Rocky Horror Show tour announces Narrator casting

Comedian Nathan Caton is set to join the cast of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show as the Narrator.

Caton, who began his comedy career at 19, has established himself as a headliner on the circuit with appearances on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, Russell Howard’s Good News, Live at The Comedy Store, Eurogedden, and FHM’s Stand-Up-Hero. He said today: “

Caton will perform in venues including Bromley, High Wycombe, Fareham, Malvern, Bath, York, Glasgow, Cardiff, Woking, Blackpool, and Sheffield.

The cast also includes Jason Donovan, who will lead the production, with Stephen Webb reprising his role as Frank N Furter at select performances and venues in 2024. Adam Strong will debut as Frank in February 2025. The roles of Brad and Janet will be played by Connor Carson and Lauren Chia, respectively.

Job Greuter will play Riff Raff, Natasha Hoeberigs will play Magenta/Usherette, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli will be Columbia, Morgan Jackson will be Rocky, and Edward Bullingham will be Eddie/Dr Scott. Phantoms will be played by Ryan Carter-Wilson, Arthur Janes, Hollie Nelson, and Erica Wild, with Alex Hetherington and Stacey Monahan as on-stage swings.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the show follows the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, who encounter Dr Frank’n’Furter when their car breaks down outside his house. The narrative unfolds with an adventure filled with timeless songs and audience participation, encouraging fans to dress in outrageous outfits.

The Rocky Horror Show began in 1973 at the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs and quickly moved to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, then to the Kings Road Theatre (1973 to 1979) and the Comedy Theatre in the West End (1979 to 80).

The 1975 film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, remains a significant success, grossing over $135 million at the box office and maintaining the longest-running theatrical release in cinema history.