The Rocky Horror Show to run at the Peacock Theatre in central London in October

Cult classic The Rocky Horror Show will return to London in October for a brief spell at the Peacock Theatre, it has been revealed.

Led by Ore Oduba and directed by Christopher Luscombe, the piece plays at the venue from 20 to 30 October, with tickets on sale below.

It features songs including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and "The Time-Warp". The much-loved quirky classic tells of a couple that get stranded in the woods after a car issue and have to take shelter in a nearby castle.

The show is currently on tour, with stops across the coming months including Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Plymouth.

Further cast and creatives for the London stop are to be confirmed by the production, but the show will likely feature the rest of the tour cast.