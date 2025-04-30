The Mousetrap reveals new West End cast

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has announced new casting for the West End production.

The iconic murder mystery, officially the longest-running play in the world, is set to welcome new company members from 12 May 2025.

Appearing will be Georgina Duncan as Mollie Ralston, Sam Hollis as Giles Ralston, Adam Woolley as Christopher Wren, Lucy Tregear as Mrs Boyle, Neil Reidman as Major Metcalf, Chloe Fenwick-Brown as Miss Casewell, John Wark as Mr Paravicini, and Jack Condon as Detective Sergeant Trotter.

The understudies are Olivia Baird, Hilary Derrett, Richard Parnwell, Ben Riddle and Clive Marlowe.

Philip Franks directs, while Denise Silvey continues in the role of artistic director. The Mousetrap is produced by Brian Fenty.

The Mousetrap premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 ahead of a UK tour. It subsequently opened in the West End, where it has been running ever since. It recently celebrated its 30,000th performance in the West End.

Tickets are on sale below.