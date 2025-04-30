Lead cast set for Midsomer Murders stage adaptation tour

The Midsomer Murders stage adaptation has found its Inspector Barnaby!

Based on Caroline Graham’s book and the hit ITV series, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will embark on a tour later this year.

Adapted by Guy Unsworth, Inspector Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, Sergeant Troy, will investigate when the well-loved Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift.

The whodunnit promises to uncover “a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.”

Graham has called the new stage show “fast-paced and witty,” saying it “has everything an audience wants: bizarre murders and a beautiful setting.”

Produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will be directed by Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller.

Daniel Casey, who created the role of Sergeant Troy in the ITV show from 1997 to 2008, will now play Inspector Tom Barnaby in the world premiere stage show.

Of taking on the role created by John Nettles, Casey said: “I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets. So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger’s Drift was a real surprise.

He added: “Workshopping the play, you realise the characters have an inherent theatricality, which is perfect to bring to the stage.”

Concluding: “It has brought back some wonderful memories of such a happy time in my career playing Sargeant Troy and the fantastic time I had working with the amazing John Nettles and to be stepping into his shoes as Barnaby is both a little daunting and incredibly exciting.”

In response, Nettles said: “How wonderful that the original tale of murder and intrigue in Midsomer will be solved by Daniel, in this new stage version of Badger’s Drift,” adding, “Daniel brought the young Troy to life so brilliantly in the original TV pilot of the book and I’m delighted that he gets to lead the investigation in this theatre adaption.

“He has a fabulous track record in his stage work – and had a marvellous DCI to teach him the detecting ropes, back in the day!”

The tour will open at Richmond Theatre on 24 October 2025. It’ll then visit Malvern, Chester, Eastbourne, and Sheffield.

In 2026, the show will travel to Truro, Guildford, Brighton, Blackpool, Glasgow, Nottingham, Birmingham, Norwich, Derby and Leicester.

Further dates and casting are to be announced.