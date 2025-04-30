Stereophonic in the West End – first look at rehearsals

The Tony Award-winning play is coming very soon!

Exclusive: Take a look inside the rehearsal room for David Adjmi’s Tony-winning Broadway drama Stereophonic – which will make its West End debut at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Set in a music studio in California, the drama follows a Fleetwood Mac-style rock band as they record their latest album, with romantic foibles and professional tensions leading the group to the brink of breaking up, right as they’re about to blow up. The three-act, three-hour drama features songs by Will Butler of Arcade Fire.

Joining the West End company are three of the show’s longtime cast members: Eli Gelb as Grover, Andrew R Butler as Charlie, and Chris Stack as Simon. They are joined by newcomers Zachary Hart as Reg, Lucy Karczewski as Diana, Jack Riddiford as Peter and Nia Towle as Holly.

Stereophonic’s understudies are Sam Denia, Rima Georges, Lucy Gray and Steve Shirley.

Directed by Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic‘s creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach), and Robert Pickens and Katie Gell (hair and wig design).

The West End production of Stereophonic will be produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Linden Productions and Ashley Melone and Nick Mills.

The show is currently booking from 24 May to 11 October 2025.

After making its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in 2023, Stereophonic made history by earning 13 Tony Award nominations in June 2024, the most of any play ever.

It went on to win five Tonys, including Best Play, Best Director (Aukin), Best Featured Actor (Will Brill), Best Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Best Sound Design (Ryan Rumery).