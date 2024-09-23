Tony Awards reveal 2025 date and location

The Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City for its 78th annual presentation, to be held on Sunday, 8 June 2025.

Broadcasting live on both coasts in the States, the Tonys will air on CBS from 8 to 11pm (ET), and will stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. It will then air on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers, starting 9 June. However, there are still no confirmed plans for a telecast in the UK.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.

Complete details about the 2025 Tony Awards will be announced closer to the ceremony.