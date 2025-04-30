Burlesque the Musical announces new West End director and choreographer

You haven’t seen the last of it!

Burlesque will play in the West End this summer, with a new director at the helm.

The 2010 musical drama film, directed by Steve Antin, revolves around a small-town girl named Ali Rose (played by Christina Aguilera) who moves to Los Angeles and stumbles upon a struggling burlesque lounge owned by Tess (played by Cher on screen).

Penned now for the stage by Antin, the theatrical version has tunes by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, as well as additional tunes by Jess Folley and Todrick Hall and additional material by Kate Wetherhead.

It was first seen in Manchester and Glasgow last year.

Burlesque the Musical will now open at the Savoy Theatre on 10 July and run until 6 September 2025. A gala night is set for 22 July.

Hall will both direct and choreograph the West End staging, after starring in the original runs as Sean.

He said today, “This is a huge milestone in my life and career. I’ve always dreamt of being involved in the creative side of a brand new original musical, and I’m privileged, flattered and ecstatic to make my directorial debut with Burlesque the Musical!”

The full creative team and casting are to be revealed.